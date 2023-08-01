Skip to Content
Arby’s and Love’s gas station making progress in Salinas

Dann Cianca KION
By
Published 4:21 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- There has been a roast beef-sized hole in the hearts of Salinas residents since Arby's was taken from them in the late 2000s.

That's all about to change since the construction near the southbound Highway 101 Airport exit has made some huge progress.

Mini arches have been erected as a beacon of hope for anyone who may pass Salinas with hunger in their bellies. While a date has not been selected for opening; people in Salinas are notably excited.

Also planned in the same lot off of Roy Diaz Street are hotels and a Love's gas station.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

