Arby’s and Love’s gas station making progress in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- There has been a roast beef-sized hole in the hearts of Salinas residents since Arby's was taken from them in the late 2000s.

That's all about to change since the construction near the southbound Highway 101 Airport exit has made some huge progress.

Mini arches have been erected as a beacon of hope for anyone who may pass Salinas with hunger in their bellies. While a date has not been selected for opening; people in Salinas are notably excited.

The only @Arbys in the @KIONnews coverage area is almost here, Beef and Cheddar fans! I guess there used to be one in Salinas years ago??? The new one will be at the forthcoming Love's truck stop. pic.twitter.com/HgnsqSRUtu — Dann Cianca 🐦 (@danncianca) July 31, 2023

Also planned in the same lot off of Roy Diaz Street are hotels and a Love's gas station.