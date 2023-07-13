Skip to Content
PVUSD selects Murry Schekman as interim superintendent

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Pajaro Valley Unifed School District Board of Trustees has selected Murry Schekman to become interim superintendent for the school district.

The decision was made during Wednesday night's board meeting. Schekman will be taking over for Dr. Michelle Rodriguez who left the school district in June to become the superintendent for the Stockton Unified School District.

The Board voted unanimously 5-0 to approve Schekman's contract as interim superintendent. Schekman is no stranger to the school district as he served in a variety of roles from teacher, counselor and principal of multiple schools throughout the district.

Schekman will start as an interim superintendent on Monday July 17. The Board of Trustees will look for a permanment superintendent for the school district.

The school district will be using Leadership Associates, which is a Superintendent Search Firm.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

