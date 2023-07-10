Monterey County high school students explore medical careers in Salinas Valley Health Summer Health Institute

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- High school students throughout Monterey County are set to graduate on Thursday from the Salinas Valley Health's Summer Health Institute.

27 high school students are participating in the Summer Health Institute program. Salinas Valley Health has been running the Summer Health Institute since 2003.

It is a five week program that helps high school students explore careers in the medical field. Salinas Valley Health surgeons and doctors help give lectures to students and students participate in group research projects.

Amanah Talabhaktula graduated from the program in 2021 and now serves as a lead intern for the Summer Health Institute. Talabhaktula said that being an intern for this program has given her perspective on her experience in the program.

"It is amazing," Talabhaktula said. "We were able to introduce a college panel which allows alumni of the program to come back and share their experiences at SHI and how the opportunities at the hospital have helped them get to where they are today."

Talabhaktula is a pre-med student entering her third year at UC Davis as she is majoring in neurobiology, physiology and behavior.

Students who are interested must go through an application process which includes recommendation letters from their ROP teacher or school counselor.

One of those high school students who is benefiting from the program include Diana Lodero who is a senior at Salinas High School.

Lodero's career goal is to be a pediatrician and hopes more kids like her can chase a dream in the medical field.

"I wanted to create a change in my community and help those in need especially children," Lodero said. "I would tell kids that it is better to take advantage of these opportunities rather than regret later not taking advantage of them."

The 27 students are set to graduate from the program on Thursday.