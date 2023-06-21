Santa Cruz County selects new health officer

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County officials announced that they have selected Dr. Lisa Hernandez as the new health officer for Santa Cruz County pending approval from County Board of Supervisors.

Dr. Gail Newel who has served as the public health officer announced that she will be retiring in July. When the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors appoints Hernandez, her first day will be on July 5.

Hernandez has 25 years of experience working in medicine and public health

and comes to Santa Cruz County from the City of Berkeley where she served as Public Health Officer.

“Dr. Hernandez is well-suited to lead the Health Services Agency through

challenges and opportunities to improve the health status of county residents,”

said Health Services Agency Director Mónica Morales. “In addition to her other

qualifications, she is also both bicultural and bilingual and is an ideal Health Officer for the County of Santa Cruz.”

Hernandez also served as the Deputy Health Officer and Infectious

Disease and Response Branch Director for the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

From 2013 to 2016, Dr. Hernandez was the County Health Officer and Medical Services

Director for the County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency.

“I have great affection for Santa Cruz County and its residents,” Hernandez

said. “I look forward to working with the community to improve the health and

wellness of all County residents.”