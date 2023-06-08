Skip to Content
Soledad named best growing small town by Smithsonian Magazine

City of Soledad
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- It seems to be really "Happening in Soledad" lately as the city's motto says. The Smithsonian Magazine named Soledad one of the 15 "Best Small Towns to Visit in 2023."

Being the Gateway to the Pinnacles and the more than 20 wineries in the area have created a buzz for Soledad.

"Along with the recent annexation of 654 acres of land for housing, a police and fire station, and nearly 200 acres of open space, city officials are in the concept stages of building a shipping container village that could transform downtown by attracting local businesses and hosting city-sponsored festivals," said the magazine.

You can read the full article, here.

