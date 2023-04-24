Aaron Rodgers traded to the New York Jets

NEW YORK, (KION-TV)- After months of speculation, Aaron Rodgers will have a new place to play in 2023.

The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player will be heading to the New York Jets along with the 15th selection in this year's draft, a 2023 5th round pick. The Green Bay Packers will be getting the 13th pick in this year's draft, a 2023 second round pick, a sixth round pick and a conditional 2024 second round pick that could become a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays this season according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Rodgers has spent his entire 15 year career with the Packers. This story will be updated.