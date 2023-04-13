Gilroy native makes 23 saves in NHL debut, win over San Jose Sharks

CALGARY, Alberta CA -- Gilroy native Dustin Wolf made his NHL debut Wednesday night, allowing just one goal in the Calgary Flames victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Wolf was drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and grew up a Sharks fan.

We have Kiddo Wolfie content for you because we know you'll appreciate it! pic.twitter.com/235NZs3Qf1 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 13, 2023

The win comes just four days before his birthday, too.

"I thought maybe a little shaky in the first period," said Wolf about his debut. "I probably won't sleep at all. It's rewarding you put the work in each and every day and you dream about that as a kid. First game and first win it's awesome. Makes you want more."

The only goal he gave up to the boys in teal was to Noah Gregor in the first period.

That was before Nikita Zadorov took over for Calgary, scoring three goals on five shots. But it was Wolf's play that impressed Flames coach, and former San Jose Sharks coach, Darryl Sutter.

"I think he really settles your team down," says Sutter. "He just plays the game."

Wolf ended the night with 23 saves. The stint in the NHL is short-lived as not only is the Flames season over with the team failing to make the postseason, but their AHL affiliate Calgary Wranglers are getting ready for their playoff run.

For the Wranglers, Wolf has a .932 save percentage and a 2.09 goals-against average. This season he's helped the Wranglers to 41 wins and the team is a top-seed in the AHL's Pacific Division.

Wolf hopes the regular season efforts translate to the postseason as they begin their quest for the Calder Cup in the coming weeks.

"We had a really good chance last year and came up just short. We have another outstanding team and hopefully looking to go far," says Wolf. "I think it was good for me to get a game here [in the NHL] and now go back down and win a Calder Cup."