Pajaro residents allowed reentry for first time since levee breach

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office lifted evacuation orders for the Pajaro area on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services advises residents not to reenter until sewer and water are restored. People are advised to reenter at their own risk.

The sheriff's office advises there are health risks for people who reenter.

"The County and Pajaro Sunny Mesa Services are working diligently to restore the sewer system. There is no potable water, and toilets can’t be flushed,' said the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.

Cleaning, toilet, showers, handwashing, laundry stations, bottled water, and information booths are available at Pajaro Park and Pajaro Middle School. There are 150 portable toilets and 40 hand sanitizing stations located throughout the community, advised the County of Monterey.

Monterey Salinas Transit will also be provided to folks who need it at the evacuation shelters to get into the Pajaro area.