Suspects wanted in two Santa Cruz dispensary burglaries

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz, just like many cities in California, is experiencing a sudden rash of marijuana-related burglaries. Seemingly, like the others, these are well-planned and involve multiple vehicles and people.

The first of the city's two burglaries occurred on March 16, at 2:43 a.m. on Fair Avenue. Thieves wearings masks, and gloves conducted a well-planned burglary and stole several thousands of dollars worth of cannabis, said Santa Cruz Police.

Read more: One arrested after marijuana warehouse burglary in Greenfield ends after chase into Prunedale

They forced their way and drove off in separate directions.

A similar crime happened on Sunday, around 3:25 a.m., in the Harvey West Park Area at a dispensary.

Police said they engaged in a pursuit but because of dangerous maneuvers, the suspects implemented they had to cancel the chase. The suspects were swerving and turning off their lights while driving in excess of 90 mph to 100 mph.

Santa Cruz Police what is making it difficult to track these criminals is they are using either stolen plates or cars to commit these crimes. While police are hesitant to call these crimes in city limits a spike, they are for sure more than usual, especially in such a short amount of time.

Similar Crimes have occurred in Monterey County and the Bay Area.

Read more: Prunedale dispensary hit by two burglaries