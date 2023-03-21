One arrested after marijuana warehouse burglary in Greenfield ends in Prunedale

Mekhi Bryce Goodspeed, 18, courtesy of Greenfield Police.

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said a grow/distribution site was burglarized Tuesday morning on the 500 block of 10th Street.

Police said they were dispatched to Flora Culture around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary. Police said 10 to 12 suspects using three vehicles attempted to burglarize the location but found nothing.

A pursuit was initiated, but due to weather and reckless driving, Greenfield Police ended their chase near Soledad, police said. CHP and other agencies were alerted, and a chase was initiated with a Land Rover near Crazy Horse Canyon and Highway 101.

Salinas Police sent out a spike strip and immobilized the vehicle. Five suspects got out and ran from the vehicle.

A police K9 was able to bite and capture Mekhi Bryce Goodspeed, 18, and he was taken into Monterey County Jail. The four other suspects got away, and Greenfield Police said they are no longer looking for them.