County leaders: Could be “months” before people in Pajaro can return home

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- What was hopefully going to be a quieter day in Monterey County in terms of flooding only appeared to get worse as multiple agencies continue to try and patch up a breach at a levee near the town of Pajaro.

That breach led to disastrous flooding that the Monterey County Sheriff says will prevent people from returning home for months.

This was said in agreement with a previous statement made by County Supervisor Luis Alejo.

Flooding from the Pajaro River is making the slow trek south toward Las Lomas, too, and the county says it's starting to impact Elkhorn Road between Osborn and Strawberry Road.

Meaning there's an increased possibility for roads to be closed there.

Pajaro flooding from 3/11/23 from Alekz Londos Pajaro flooding from 3/11/23 from Alekz Londos Pajaro flooding from 3/11/23 from Alekz Londos Flooding in Pajaro courtesy of Alekz Londos

As it stands the county has 3,260 people under evacuation orders.

This includes people living along a large chunk of the Salinas River, stretching from Spreckels down to just north of King City. Plus the San Lucas to Bradley area.

It also includes people living in the Arroyo Seco community, and of course Pajaro.

As for the breach: The county says the State Department of Water Resources is working to patch up the breach at the levee. An estimate as to how long that could take won't be available until the next 12 to 24 hours.

The county says the Pajaro water system is also possibly contaminated and is advising people not to use the tap water for drinking and cooking until further notice.

It's unknown what exact chemicals are in the Pajaro water system at this time.

Add to that, the flooding along Highway 1 near Watsonville has forced that part of the highway to close from Salinas Road to Riverside Drive.

During a press conference Sunday, the county says Caltrans is looking at damage along the northbound lanes but even when the water recedes, the road can't open immediately in case the foundation of that highway was busted.

Emergency Shelters are available by the county and are listed below:

Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds 2061 E. Lake Blvd, Watsonville

Compass Church, 10325 S. Main Street, Salinas

Holy Trinity Church Hall 27 South El Camino Real, Greenfield

Salvation Army Contra Costa 1491 Contra Costa Blvd, Seaside

Evacuation points are at the following locations:

Prunedale Library 17822 Moro Rd

Carmel Valley Library 65 W. Carmel Valley Rd.

King City Library 402 Broadway St.

The county says some individuals reported they're hesitant to stay at these shelters over fears of being asked for their citizenship status. The county says shelters are available to anyone and everyone regardless of immigration status.