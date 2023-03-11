WATCH: Monterey County leaders providing updates for Pajaro River levee breach

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Update: March 11, 2023, at 2:54 p.m.- Monterey County leaders are providing updates at 3 p.m. after a levee breach caused severe flooding around the Pajaro River.

Monterey County advises Pajaro residents not to drink water after levee breach

Update: March 11, 2023, at 10:38 a.m.- A flash flood warning was issued for people living in the area affected by a levee breach on the Pajaro River. At least 56 people needed to be evacuated according to Cal Guard Soldiers. Residents in Pajaro are also being advised to not drink tap water.

The County of Monterey is advising the residents of Pajaro DO NOT drink the water. Do not use tap water for drinking and cooking until further notice.

Use only bottled water and do not try and treat the water yourself by boiling freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfectants, or letting water stand. None of these methods will disinfect the water says the county.

"The wells for the Pajaro Sunny Mesa WD were flooded during the recent storms and flood water may have entered into the well casing. The flood water may be contaminated with chemicals that would not be made safe by boiling or disinfection," said the county.

Areas impacted will be the Elkhorn Slough and Pajaro River neighborhoods. Please evacuate or seek higher ground. In effect until 11:45 am.

ORIGINAL STORY

According to the Monterey County Health Department, the Pajaro River levee breached around midnight on Friday, March 10. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, North Monterey County Fire, and CAL FIRE have been going door to door warning people about the breach.

The team is searching for anyone who might not have evacuated. Swift-water rescue team members are also on the scene. California National Guard says they have done at least 56 rescues near the Pajaro river.

Cal Guard Soldiers have supported first responders in 56 rescues near the Pajaro river in Monterey County. @CAgovernor @Cal_OES #montereycounty #alwaysreadyalwaysthere pic.twitter.com/VKsKbzsXJ0 — The California National Guard (@CalGuard) March 11, 2023 https://twitter.com/CalGuard/status/1634582211239505920

The Levee break (Capt. Curtis Rhodes)

Farm lands flooded (Capt. Curtis Rhodes)

Flooded fields (Capt. Curtis Rhodes)

Flood water in the town of Pajaro (Capt. Curtis Rhodes)

The Levee break (Capt. Curtis Rhodes)

Anyone in the evacuation zone who needs help should call 9-1-1 immediately. People who have already evacuated may call 2-1-1 for information and referrals to disaster relief organizations.

Levee breach from above

Work on the levee has started. The County of Monterey will provide more information as it becomes available.

First Responders Warning of the breach

The closest evacuation shelter to the Community of Pajaro is at the Santa Cruz Fairground, 2061 E. Lake Blvd, Watsonville. There is an additional Shelter in Salinas at Compass Church, 10325 S. Main Street. The County has established a Temporary Evacuation Center at the Prunedale Library, 17822 Moro Rd.