Suspect arrested in attack on food vendor outside SAP Center

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A suspect in the assault on a food vendor outside SAP Center in San Jose last month has been arrested, police said Thursday.

The alleged assault occurred on Feb. 16 at around 11:43 p.m. and was captured on video by a bystander and shared and spread all over social media. The hot dog vendor suffered moderate injuries in the assault and was taken to a hospital, police said.

San Jose Police Department said community members helped investigators determine the suspect's identity as 33-year-old Hayward resident Dioscoro Reyes.

Dioscoro Reyes mug shot courtesy of San Jose Police.

Undercover officers arrested Reyes in Hayward and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony assault. Reyes is currently out of custody after posting bail.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Erdelyi #3708 of the San José Police Department's Assaults Unit at 3708@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.