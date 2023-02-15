

Canva

Most popular boy names in the ’00s in California

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in California from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in California



Canva

#50. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,433

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,839 (#87 most common name, -48.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #63

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,437



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#49. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,649

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,973 (#10 most common name, +62.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #80

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 53,755



Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#48. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,104

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,157 (#73 most common name, -40.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624



Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#47. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,278

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,097 (#23 most common name, +23.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#46. Alejandro

Alejandro is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,638

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,017 (#84 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #101

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 42,907

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in California



Mallmo // Shutterstock

#45. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,854

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,875 (#131 most common name, -69.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #62

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,716



My Good Images // Shutterstock

#44. Miguel

Miguel is a name of Spanish origin meaning “who is like God?”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,334

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,646 (#76 most common name, -50.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #95

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,921



Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#43. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,555

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,240 (#62 most common name, -39.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#42. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,941

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,515 (#57 most common name, -38.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,538



DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#41. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,964

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,612 (#25 most common name, +4.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 86,927

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in California



Canva

#40. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,193

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,030 (#37 most common name, -15.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,745



Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#39. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,270

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19,172 (#9 most common name, +34.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #74

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 60,324



morrowlight // Shutterstock

#38. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,333

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,625 (#94 most common name, -60.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548



Canva

#37. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,414

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,253 (#28 most common name, -1.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127



Canva

#36. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,430

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,603 (#16 most common name, +22.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in California



Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#35. Bryan

Bryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,726

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,913 (#106 most common name, -66.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #71

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,801



Canva

#34. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,862

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,933 (#38 most common name, -19.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500



Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#33. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,390

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,233 (#29 most common name, -7.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328



Canva

#32. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,682

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,664 (#92 most common name, -63.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962



Canva

#31. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,694

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,441 (#1 most common name, +62.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in California



Canva

#30. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 16,187

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,189 (#22 most common name, -6.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093



Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#29. Carlos

Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 16,569

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,262 (#61 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 62,987



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#28. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 17,033

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 16,457 (#19 most common name, -3.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705



BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#27. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 17,975

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,084 (#36 most common name, -32.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797



Canva

#26. Diego

Diego is a name of Spanish origin meaning “supplanter”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,552

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,655 (#44 most common name, -48.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #77

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 55,867

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in California



Canva

#25. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,831

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,009 (#53 most common name, -52.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#24. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,850

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,714 (#20 most common name, -16.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,022



Canva

#23. Jesus

Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,862

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,436 (#48 most common name, -50.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #72

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,152



Canva

#22. Luis

Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 19,862

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,190 (#50 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 74,174



Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#21. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 19,922

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,603 (#56 most common name, -56.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 75,688

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in California



rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#20. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 21,088

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,183 (#40 most common name, -47.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384



Canva

#19. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 21,376

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,950 (#43 most common name, -53.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 111,009



Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#18. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 21,800

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,562 (#46 most common name, -56.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964



wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#17. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,049

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,287 (#13 most common name, -17.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810



Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#16. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,110

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,558 (#35 most common name, -43.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in California



Canva

#15. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,636

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 23,881 (#4 most common name, +5.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795



Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#14. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 24,826

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,662 (#6 most common name, -8.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788



burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#13. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 24,938

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,787 (#24 most common name, -40.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793



Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#12. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 26,036

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,785 (#32 most common name, -47.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787



Canva

#11. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 28,275

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,925 (#31 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in California



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#10. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 28,471

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,669 (#5 most common name, -20.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556



Canva

#9. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 29,001

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,952 (#14 most common name, -38.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#8. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 30,779

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,286 (#27 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972



Canva

#7. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 30,997

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 16,559 (#18 most common name, -46.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,142



Canva

#6. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 31,434

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,032 (#34 most common name, -58.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 115,560

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in California



Canva

#5. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 31,532

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,875 (#11 most common name, -40.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935



marina shin // Shutterstock

#4. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 32,297

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,280 (#17 most common name, -46.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485



FamVeld // Shutterstock

#3. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 32,434

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,381 (#2 most common name, -21.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911



FamVeld // Shutterstock

#2. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,219

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19,700 (#8 most common name, -47.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874



Shutterstock

#1. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 39,603

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24,505 (#3 most common name, -38.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785