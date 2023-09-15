Four Real Madrid reserve team players investigated for allegedly sharing sexual video featuring minor

By Claudia Rebaza, Eve Brennan and Matt Foster, CNN

London (CNN) — Four players from Real Madrid’s reserve teams are being investigated by police after a mother alleged videos of a sexual nature involving her 16-year-old daughter were circulated without her consent.

Three players were arrested and later released after their mobile phones were seized, according to a statement issued by Spain’s Guardia Civil.

A fourth player was summoned for police interrogation. All players remain under investigation.

A spokesperson for Spain’s Guardia Civil told CNN on Thursday the arrests were in connection with the alleged “disclosure of secrets.”

The statement from the Guardia Civil said the authorities had opened the investigation into the players after a mother and her 16-year-old daughter reported that videos of a sexual nature had been recorded and later circulated without her consent.

The daughter was in a consensual relationship with a player, the statement added.

Police sources told CNN that the videos were shared by the players.

A court in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, a village in the Canary Islands, ordered the arrests.

Real Madrid issued a statement on Thursday evening saying that the club had learned that “a Castilla player and three Real Madrid C players have made statements to the Civil Guard in relation to a complaint about the alleged broadcasting of a private video via WhatsApp.”

Castilla is Real Madrid’s B team.

“When the club has detailed knowledge of the facts, we will take the appropriate measures,” the statement added.

