France star Paul Pogba provisionally suspended after drugs test

(CNN) — France and Juventus star Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal (NADO Italia) said.

In a statement Monday, NADO Italia said that testosterone, which can be used to increase athletic endurance, was detected in the midfielder’s system.

Juventus confirmed in a statement that Pogba had been provisionally suspended. The tests, the club said, took place on August 20. Juve beat Udinese 3-0 that day with Pogba on the bench as an unused substitute.

Pogba’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, said in a statement: “We are waiting for the counter analysis and until then we cannot say anything.”

“What is certain is that Paul Pogba never wanted to break the rules,” Pimenta added.

Pogba must now wait for the results of the B sample. If found guilty of doping, he may face a suspension of between two and four years.

“The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps,” Juventus added in its statement.

In his prime, Pogba was one of the best midfielders in the world and was a key member of France’s World Cup-winning team in 2018.

He has struggled with injuries and form in recent years, missing out on last year’s World Cup in Qatar because of injury. He returned to Juventus in 2022 after a disappointing spell at Manchester United.

The 30-year-old barely played last season due to injury and has made just two substitute appearances for the Vecchia Signora in the league since the start of the new campaign.

