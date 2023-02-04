Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for new club Al Nassr

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Cristiano Ronaldo will be remembered as one of soccer’s most prolific goalscorers. But, surprisingly for a player who is usually so lethal in front of goal, it has taken the forward longer than many expected for him to find the net with his new club Al Nassr.

But on Friday the 37-year-old finally scored his first league goal in his third appearance for the Saudi Arabian side, scoring a late penalty to secure a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr was awarded the penalty three minutes into added time and Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, duly stepped up to convert from the spot.

The Portuguese superstar had missed a great chance earlier in the game, sending the ball high from just outside the six-yard box. He also had an effort ruled out for offside in the first half and hit the woodwork.

“Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match!” Ronaldo said on Twitter after the game.

Al Nassr leads the league after 15 games, level on 34 points with second-placed Al Shabab but with a match in hand. Al Nassr’s next match is away at Al Wedha on Thursday.

The Portuguese superstar was officially unveiled by his new club last month. According to Saudi state-owned media, Ronaldo will earn an estimated $200 million a year with Al Nassr.

