Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana and South Korea play out entertaining matches on Day 9 of the World Cup

By George Ramsay and Alasdair Howorth, CNN

Serbia and Cameroon played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the World Cup in what was one of the most entertaining games of the tournament so far.

Jean-Charles Castelletto gave Cameroon the lead in the first half, but Serbia scored twice in quick succession through Strahinja Pavlović and Sergej Milinković-Savić to turn the game around just before halftime.

As the match opened up in the second half, Aleksandar Mitrović finished off a brilliant team move to extend Serbia’s lead and put his team on course for its first victory of the tournament.

But Cameroon responded minutes later as substitute Vincent Aboubakar scooped an outrageous shot over the head of Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić. Initially disallowed for offside, the goal was allowed to stand after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

Soon after, Aboubakar got in behind Serbia’s defense once again and found Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to score Cameroon’s third and level the match.

The chances kept coming for both teams, but it ended as a draw at Qatar’s Al Janoub Stadium.

With both sides losing their opening games of the tournament — Serbia against Brazil and Cameroon against Switzerland — they will need to win their next games to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

On top of the six goals, the action-packed encounter will also be remembered for the way some of those goals were celebrated.

Cameroon’s Christian Bassogog and Serbia’s Luka Jović, both substitutes, were yellow carded when they ran onto the pitch with other substitutes to celebrate their teams’ goals.

And when Mitrović scored the fourth goal of the game, he ran over to Serbia’s subs bench to celebrate with his teammates waiting on the touchline.

Ghana and Korea put on a show in wild 3-2 Black Stars win

In Group H, it was Mohammed Kudus who was the star of the show, scoring a brace as Ghana beat South Korea 3-2.

The Black Stars opened the scoring against the run of play in the 24th minute after Mohammed Salisu tapped home from an indirect free kick. Ten minutes later, the Ghanaians doubled their lead as Kudus glanced home a header.

But Korea was not down and out. Cho Gue-sung scored two goals in the space of three minutes to draw level on the hour mark. Just as the Koreans thought they could go on to win it, Kudus popped up with a second goal to win the game for the West Africans.

Ghana survived a late Korean onslaught to take the three points and leave the group wide open ahead of Portugal and Uruguay’s clash later.

South Korea was left devastated as manager Paulo Bento was sent off after the final whistle for protesting to referee Anthony Taylor. He will now miss Korea’s final match of the group against Portugal.

Brazil and Switzerland face off in Group G’s other game on Monday, while Portugal faces Uruguay in Group H.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.