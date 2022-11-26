Australia defeats Tunisia 1-0 to win its first World Cup match since 2010

By Issy Ronald, CNN

Australia won its first World Cup match since June 2010, defeating Tunisia 1-0 to give itself a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages in Qatar.

A brilliant header from Mitch Duke in the first half proved the difference between the two sides, as Tunisia spurned chance after chance and could not find a way past the stubborn Australian defense.

For both teams, seeking to reach the knockout stages from a group containing heavyweights France and Denmark, this was a must-win game.

The Eagles of Carthage kicked off with the wind at their backs, having secured a 0-0 draw against Denmark in their opening match, while Australia had succumbed 4-1 to defending champion France and needed a win to keep them in the hunt for qualifying.

Australia began the stronger of the two teams, pinning Tunisia in its own half during the opening skirmishes and the Socceroos took the early lead with an end-to-end goal.

They worked the ball up field, with Craig Goodwin finding space down the left wing and firing a cross into the box which, despite a deflection, found Duke who leaped into the air to rocket the ball into the goal with a glancing header.

Mobbed by teammates, Duke made a ‘J’ with his hands, a message to his young son Jaxson watching in the stands who responded in kind and with a thumbs-up.

Tunisia had chances to equalize before half-time as Mohamed Drager lined up a shot on goal but Harry Souttar swept the ball away and out of danger, before Youssef Msakni put the ball wide with the goal open in front of him.

The Eagles of Carthage kept pressing after the break but, despite engineering multiple attempts on goal, they could not unlock Australia’s defense.

With five minutes of regular time left, suddenly the game opened up and Tunisia poured forward on the counterattack.

Once again, it was Souttar who came to Australia’s rescue, defending his side’s slender lead and Australia held on for a historic victory.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.