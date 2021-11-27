Arsenal win piles pressure on Newcastle United and new head coach Eddie Howe

By John Sinnott, CNN

After playing 13 Premier League games, Newcastle United still haven’t won a match, the club’s latest setback coming in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Arsenal.

The loss ensured Newcastle stay bottom of the table on six points, five points behind fourth from bottom Leeds United.

Saturday’s match was the first time Newcastle’s new head coach Eddie Howe was in the technical area as he grapples with the task of ensuring the club’s Premier League survival.

Appointed earlier this month after Newcastle’s new owners sacked Steve Bruce, Howe missed the 3-3 draw with Brentford after testing positive for Covid-19.

Arsenal were well worth the win, a dominant performance that was rewarded by two beautifully taken second-half goals by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.