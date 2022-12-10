Vlhová leads Bassino after 1st run of World Cup GS

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Petra Vlhová leads after the opening run of a World Cup giant slalom as she searches for her first win of the season. The Slovakian skier posted a time of one minute, 12.30 seconds in Sestriere to take a slender advantage of 0.07 over Italy’s Marta Bassino. Tessa Worley of France was 0.40 slower than Vlhová. Four other skiers were within a second of Vlhová including Mikaela Shiffrin. Shiffrin leads the overall standings after winning the two season-opening slalom races. Vlhová finished third in both. Neither finished on the podium in the slalom or the GS in Killington, Vermont.

