Dutch eliminated from World Cup in Louis van Gaal’s finale

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands remains without a World Cup title, losing to Argentina 4-3 on penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw in the quarterfinals. The Oranje overcame a two-goal deficit on goals by Wout Weghorst in the 83rd minute and the 11th minute of stoppage time. But the Dutch lost to Argentina on penalty kicks, just like in the 2014 semifinal. A three-time World Cup finalist, the Netherlands still seeks its first world title.

