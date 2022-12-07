Skip to Content
Washington’s 18 help Cal Baptist defeat Weber State 64-52

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Scotty Washington had 18 points in California Baptist’s 64-52 victory over Weber State on Wednesday.

Washington was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Lancers (6-4). Hunter Goodrick scored eight points and added five rebounds. Timothy Ighoefe shot 3 of 7 from the field to finish with seven points, while adding 12 rebounds and four blocks.

The Wildcats (2-7) were led in scoring by Dillon Jones, who finished with 22 points and four steals. Steven Verplancken Jr. added seven points for Weber State. In addition, Zahir Porter had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

