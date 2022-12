JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Omar Koureissi had 16 points in Jacksonville’s 74-39 victory over Trinity Baptist. Koureissi also added five rebounds for the Dolphins (4-2). Kevion Nolan had 13 points, while Jordan Davis scored 11. Jacquez Anderson and Michael West led the Eagles with eight points apiece.

