Mikesell leads No. 4 Buckeyes past No. 18 Louisville 96-77

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored a season-high 26 points to help lead No. 4 Ohio State to a 96-77 victory over No. 18 Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night. In a battle of teams with similar styles, the Buckeyes (7-0) survived a sluggish first half to mount the comeback. They used a 14-0 fourth quarter run to take command. It was one of two big second half runs they enjoyed as they shot 66.7% in the second half. Hailey Van Lith led Louisville with 20 points and 10 rebounds, but she made just 3-of-11 shots in the second half. She also committed eight turnovers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.