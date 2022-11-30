Lampkin leads balanced TCU past Providence 75-62

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Eddie Lampkin scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds TCU pulled away from Providence for a 75-62 win in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. The Horned Frogs put six players in double figures, including Damion Baugh, who made his season debut with 10 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Baugh had to serve a six-game suspension for signing with an NBA certified agent after last season. Bryce Hopkins and Devin Carter both scored 17 points for the Friars

