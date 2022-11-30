AMHERST, Mass. — Led by Emmanuel Izunabor’s 15 points, the High Point Panthers defeated the Elon Phoenix 84-70 on Wednesday night. The Panthers are now 6-1 with the victory and the Phoenix dropped to 1-7.

