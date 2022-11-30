Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith updated Pitts’ status after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee. Pitts was hurt in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears and placed on injured reserve amid reports that he sustained a torn MCL. Smith said Pitts is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season. Pitts was a Pro Bowler as a rookie, but he had just 28 receptions for 356 yards and two TDs this season.

