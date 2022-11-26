No. 4 TCU finishes undefeated regular season with 62-14 rout

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kendre Miller ran for two touchdowns as fourth-ranked TCU completed the first undefeated regular season by a Big 12 team since 2009 with a 62-14 victory over Iowa State. The win got the 12-0 Horned Frogs closer to making the four-team College Football Playoff. Max Duggan threw TDs to three receivers for the Frogs, who still have the Big 12 championship game to play next Saturday in coach Sonny Dykes’ first season. But they will go into that as one of only three undefeated teams remaining. Iowa State finished 4-8 after its most lopsided loss since the 2014 finale at TCU.

