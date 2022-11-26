No. 22 Michigan women pull out win over USF 63-58
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 14 of her 23 points in the second half, nine in the fourth quarter, and No. 22 Michigan turned back South Florida 63-58 in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Carla Brito opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and layup to give the Bulls a 50-43 lead, the largest by either team, but from there they made just 2 of 10 shots. Brown had a three-point play and another jumper and Maddie Nolan knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Wolverines a 55-54 lead with 4:37 left. Elena Tsineke’s layup pulled the Bulls within one with 20 seconds to go, but Michigan closed it out with four free throws. Sammie Puisis had 22 points for the Bulls.