Islanders score 3 times in 3rd, beat Flyers 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored 22 seconds apart early in the third period, Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 for their fourth straight victory. The teams will complete the home-and-home set in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Zach Parise scored twice for the Islanders and Adam Pelech also scored to help New York improve to 8-3-0 at home. The injury-depleted Flyers are 0-7-3 in their last 10 contests and haven’t won since Nov. 8. Lukas Sedlak and Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia.

