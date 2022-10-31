Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Harden added 23 points and 17 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his 3-pointers in the second half — including three in the fourth quarter — and finished with 12 points as the 76ers won their third straight to move to 4-4. Embiid missed out due to non-COVID-19 related illness. Kristaps Porzingis scored 32 points and Bradley Beal added 20 as Washington lost its third in a row and second at home.

