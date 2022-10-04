Cody Ware to skip Roval race at Charlotte with broken foot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cody Shane Ware will skip this weekend’s NASCAR race in North Carolina. He says his his broken right foot can’t handle the demands of a road course race. Ware was hurt in a crash at Texas on Sept. 25 but was able to race Sunday in Alabama with a boot on his foot. This weekend’s race is on a hybrid course that requires more shifting and braking. J.J. Yeley will replace Ware. Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch also missed Sunday’s race with injuries suffered in crashes in the new Next Gen car. Bowman is expected to race this weekend.

