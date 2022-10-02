Vikings safety Cine carted off field with leg injury

LONDON (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine was carted off the field with a leg injury late in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints in London. The 32nd pick overall in last spring’s NFL draft out of Georgia was blocking on a punt return when he sustained the injury. Cine clutched his left leg as he went down. Players from both teams took a knee as medical professionals stabilized Cine’s lower left leg and put him on a cart to leave the field. The Vikings immediately ruled him out.

