McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas

Rory McIlroy is headed back to St. Andrews. He didn’t hold a 54-hole lead at the Old Course in the British Open this summer. Now he’s playing the European tour’s version of Pebble Beach. The Dunhill Links is a pro-am over three courses. The others are Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. Billy Horschel is going from the Presidents Cup to St. Andrews for the Dunhill Links. Also playing are a dozen regulars from LIV Golf. The PGA Tour is in Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The LPGA Tour makes its way to the Dallas area for The Ascendant.

By The Associated Press

