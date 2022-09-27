McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas
By The Associated Press
Rory McIlroy is headed back to St. Andrews. He didn’t hold a 54-hole lead at the Old Course in the British Open this summer. Now he’s playing the European tour’s version of Pebble Beach. The Dunhill Links is a pro-am over three courses. The others are Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. Billy Horschel is going from the Presidents Cup to St. Andrews for the Dunhill Links. Also playing are a dozen regulars from LIV Golf. The PGA Tour is in Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The LPGA Tour makes its way to the Dallas area for The Ascendant.