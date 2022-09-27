Hurricane Ian moves SC State-South Carolina game to Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s game with South Carolina State has been moved from Saturday to Thursday night due to Hurricane Ian. The Gamecocks announced the switch Tuesday due to the approaching storm, which was expected to make landfall in Florida this week. The game was to be played at noon Saturday. It is now set for 7 p.m. Thursday. South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said the potential impact of the storm on the area made moving the game up the best choice in the interest of safety.

