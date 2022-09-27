Column: Even a one-sided Presidents Cup can be entertaining

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was hard not to think about Saudi-funded LIV Golf at the Presidents Cup. Not because the disruption cost the International team at least four players. LIV Golf’s slogan is “Golf, But Louder.” That comes naturally at an event like the Presidents Cup. And it’s even louder at the Ryder Cup. Nothing is more entertaining than team golf once a year. So even though the Americans won for the ninth straight time, no big fixes are needed for the Presidents Cup. It’s a stage for world-class players, and it can be exciting, even those moments were lacking this time.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.