English rugby club Worcester suspended amid financial issues

LONDON (AP) — English Premiership rugby club Worcester Warriors have been suspended from all competitions after plunging into financial turmoil amid debts totaling more than 25 million pounds. The English Rugby Football Union gave Worcester a deadline to show proof of insurance cover and funding for the club’s monthly payroll. The RFU also wanted evidence of a “credible plan to take the club forward.” The crisis-hit Warriors had not responded to those requests by 5 p.m. local time. Part of the debt is an unpaid tax of at least 6 million pounds amid growing anger toward owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham. They’ve been accused of asset-stripping a club whose men’s team has been in England’s top-flight since 2015.

