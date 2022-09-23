Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:36 AM

Bills rule out Hyde, Phillips on injury thinned defense

KION

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have ruled out starting safety Micah Hyde and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips for their game at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Hyde is out after hurting his neck in a 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday, while Phillips injured his hamstring against the Titans.  The Bills lineup could be thinned further because of uncertainty regarding the status of starting cornerback Dane Jackson and starting safety Jordan Poyer (foot). Jackson sustained a neck injury against Tennessee after his head snapped back in a collision with a teammate.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content