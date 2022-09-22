Nebraska takes step to creating Memorial Stadium of future

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska athletic department has set the stage for a massive renovation of Memorial Stadium that it said will make the venue more fan friendly for decades to come. University leaders also announced a new multimedia rights deal that would bring in more than $300 million over 15 years and that alcohol would be sold at men’s and women’s basketball games at Pinnacle Bank Arena starting this season. The athletic department must get approval from the university Board of Regents before proceeding. Approval is considered a formality.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.