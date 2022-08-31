Tiger Woods shows up to support Serena Williams at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams credits Tiger Woods with offering advice before she made her recent comeback from a year-long injury absence. Woods sat courtside at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night, throwing uppercuts in the stands to cheer Williams on to victory. Williams says Woods is “one of the reasons I’m here.” She beat No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows in what could be the last tournament of her career. Woods was in Williams’ guest box at sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium, two seats over from her sister, Venus.

