Rampant Liverpool scores 9, Haaland nets hat trick for City

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool has equaled the single game scoring record in the English Premier League by beating Bournemouth 9-0 at home. Roberto Firmino scored two goals and set up three more. After opening the campaign with two draws and a loss it was the kind of performance that will erase many of the questions about whether Jurgen Klopp’s team has lost its edge. Manchester City also showed it can never be counted out after the defending champion found itself trailing by two goals for the second straight game. City rallied to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at home. Erling Haaland netted a second half hat trick. Manchester United and Chelsea also won on a good day for the traditional powers.

