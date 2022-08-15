Blue Jays activate Springer off injured list to face Orioles
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been activated from the injured list and will bat first Monday night as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer went on the injured list on Aug. 5 because of a sore right elbow. That’s the same injury that caused him to skip last month’s All-Star Game. Toronto has lost six of eight without Springer. To make room for him, the Blue Jays designated outfielder Bradley Zimmer for assignment.