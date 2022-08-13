Rays’ Kiermaier ponders future after hip surgery ends season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier expects to be ready for opening day next year following season-ending left hip surgery. But what team the three-time Gold Glover will be with is yet to be determined. The 32-year-old Kiermaier is in the final season of a $53.5 million, six-year contract. The Rays have a team option for 2023, which they will likely decline. While Kiermaier is focused on his rehab program, he also understands that his time with Tampa Bay that dates to his major league debut in 2013 could be over. He is open to staying with the Rays. Kiermaier hit .228 in 63 games this season.

