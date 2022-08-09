Reds-Mets series another happy reunion for Díaz family

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets closer Edwin Díaz and his brother, Cincinnati Reds rookie reliever Alexis Díaz, exchanged the lineup cards at home plate before Tuesday’s game between the teams at Citi Field. With several family members watching and wearing split Mets/Reds shirts picturing both brothers for the second straight night, Edwin and Alexis shook hands with the umpiring crew and posed for a photo before hugging one another. It was the second time this season the Díaz brothers exchanged lineup cards at home plate. They also did it before the series opener between the teams in Cincinnati on July 4.

