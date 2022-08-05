Injured WR Godwin back on practice field for Buccaneers
By FRED GOODALL
AP Sports Writer
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Seven months after undergoing knee surgery, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin is back in pads on the practice field. The sixth-year pro who signed a three-year, $60 million contract this offseason worked out in full uniform at training camp. He ran and caught passes during individual drills, but did not participate in team periods. Coach Todd Bowles reiterated there’s no definitive timetable for Godwin to join full-squad work. Godwin’s return came on on a day when quarterback Tom Brady missed practice because of what Bowles described as an “excused absence.”