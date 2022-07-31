Lindor, Mets hammer Marlins’ López 9-3 for sweep

MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor had three hits and the New York Mets pounded trade deadline target Pablo López, beating the Miami Marlins 9-3 Sunday to sweep their three-game series. Jeff McNeil singled twice and doubled, and Mark Canha also had three hits for the NL East leaders, who won their sixth straight and finished with a season-high 19 hits — 12 of them against López. Lindor went 7 for 11, doubled twice and homered during the weekend series. He has hit safely in 18 of 19 games. New York starter Taijuan Walker gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

