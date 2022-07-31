Hedges drives in 2 to break tie, put Guardians over Rays 5-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Hedges had a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth as the Cleveland Guardians beat AL All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3. Cleveland took 2 of 3 for its first series over the Rays since August 2017. The Guardians also completed a long trip with a 6-5 record. McClanahan gave up five runs, seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts in a season-tying low 4 1/3 innings, and had his major-league best 1.76 ERA climb to 2.07.

