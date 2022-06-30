Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension with Tandem, the company home to Morant’s agent Jim Tanner, congratulating the guard on social media minutes after NBA free agency started. Morant wrote on Twitter minutes after midnight that Memphis is his home. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard named the NBA’s Most Improved Player in his third season and who also finished seventh in voting for league MVP. Morant helped the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the NBA this season.