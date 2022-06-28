New alliance gives 10 European tour players PGA Tour cards

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

European tour players now have access to the PGA Tour. It’s part of an extended partnership between the PGA Tour and European tour that stretches to 2035. The leading 10 players from the European Tour will get PGA Tour cards. That doesn’t include players who already are members of both, like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. The top 30 players on the Korn Ferry Tour will graduate to the big leagues. But there will no longer be a separate series that awards 25 more cards. Instead, the PGA Tour is bringing back the direct access out of Q-school.